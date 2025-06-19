If you're a fan of "Everybody Loves Raymond" or "Baywatch", you'll want to hear this

FanX is excited to announce two more celebrities coming to the comic convention in September: Brad Garrett and Brande Roderick.

Brad Garrett is an Emmy-award winning actor best known from the hit TV sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond". He's also an accomplished voice actor and standup comedian.

Brande Roderick is a model and actress best known for her appearances in Baywatch. She's also been Playmate of the Moth for Playboy.

Cosplay applications are now live on the FanX website. The deadline for online signups is Friday, August 22, 2025 at 11:59pm MDT.

FanX is September 25-27, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convention Center and will feature celebrity guests from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.

Attendees can meet all their favorite celebrities, artists, authors and comic creators for pictures, autographs and panels where they can hear about their careers and current projects.

To stay up to date on all things FanX, visit FanXSaltLake.com.

