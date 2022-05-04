If you're a fan of Peter Pan, you can continue the adventure with this new book

If you grew up on the classic tale of "Peter Pan", you will want continue your reading adventure with the new novel, "God of Neverland".

The author, Gama Ray Martinez, joined us to tell us more about his magical re-imagining of J.M. Barrie's classic tale, "Michael Darling" - the youngest of the Darling siblings and former Lost Boy, now all grown up.

The plot of the story centers around Michael who must return to the life he left behind to save Neverland from the brink of collapse.

"God of Neverland" released on April 12 from Harper Voyager, and is the first of The Defenders of Lore series.

