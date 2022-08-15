If you're a foodie, you'll want to check out Millcreek Olive Oil

They'll let you taste before you buy at Millcreek Olive Oil.

They sell olive oil in bulk, and fill them up in bottles that you can use again and again.

The Red Labels are for aged balsamic, the white labels are for the young balsamic and the green labels are flavored.

Millcreek Olive Oil also has premium olive oil that have their own flavors, meaning they're not fused or infused.

If you can't decide, they sell mini bottles.

Millcreek Olive Oil also sells gift sets, olives, pasta and more.

They are located at 3263 East 3300 South.

You can find more at millcreekoliveoil.org.