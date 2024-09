If you are a pet parent, you have probably heard of the largest pet expo on the West Coast called PetZoo.

It's filled with hundreds of the latest and greatest products for pet moms and dads and their furry babies.

Dawn McCarthy, a lifestyle advisor at Dawn's Corner was there to take us inside.

You can find all of the products she featured at dawnscorner.com or by emailing her dawn@dawnscorner.com.