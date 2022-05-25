If you're a sports or music buff -- check out this collectibles store in Provo

Platinum Sports and Music Memorabilia is for anyone who loves music or sports.

The store at 273 West Center Street in Provo is filled with collectibles of all kinds... from autographed baseballs from players like Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra to Utah Jazz basketballs to other NBA star-signed balls.

They have local items as well as all pro team memorabilia.

They also have vintage vinyl albums as well as new vinyls, turntables, CD's, 8-tracks, tapes.. pretty much whatever you want you can find.

There are also vintage and new sports cards. You can also find jerseys too.

Platinum Hosts an Open Mic Night Every Thursday from 7pm-9pm as well as Live Music on the weekends - Every Friday & Saturday with music usually starting around 7:30pm and ending around 10pm!

There's also a full service snack bar to enjoy while you're listening.

For more information go to their Facebook page.