If you're looking for a cuddle buddy, Prim Rose could be your gal!

Prim Rose is a sweet little chihuahua weighing only about six pounds. She's the perfect cuddly lap dog.

She's ten years old and in very good health.

Prim Rose recently had to have all of her teeth removed, but she now eats like a champ!

She loves getting attention from kids and adults like and she loves to go camping.

She's current on all vaccinations, is chipped and is fixed.

She's available for $250 at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at PetSmart at 3191 East 3300 South on Saturday, September 11 from 1-4pm for an adoption event!

