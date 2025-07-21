If you're looking for a deal on a vacation this summer, here's a place with loads of added value

If you're looking for a deal on a vacation this summer, the Greater Palm Springs area is a great place with loads of added value.

We talked with Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, during her stay at Parker Palm Springs, a luxury resort that's also rich in history.

Emily says Gene Autry once owned it as did Merv Griffin and it offers suites, villas, and residences.

But, there is something for everyone at Greater Palm Springs, whether you're planning a family getaway, a romantic vacation or a wellness retreat you can find it in one of the nine cities of Greater Palm Springs.

Food and vacations go hand-in-hand, and there is no shortage of restaurants in the area.

Emily says they're also doing "Summer Eats" right now. Every time you check in at a participating restaurant, you're entered for a chance to win gift cards, entry to area attractions and a donation is made to a food bank.

And there are great deals going on to stay in Greater Palm Springs, not only at Parker, but also at the Thompson Palm Springs, La Quinta Resort & Club and Acme rental home.

You can find all the information at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com. Be sure to follow @thetravelmom on Facebook and Instagram to enter her giveaways, including one at the Parker.

