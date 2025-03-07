Watch Now
If you're looking for a loyal sidekick, look no further than Chili

Let's Find Chili a Home!
Our pet of the week is just a pup, and she's ready to meet her forever family.
If you're looking for a loyal sidekick, look no further than Chili - she wants to be your pick.

She truly is a "lap dog", she's only a few weeks old.

She's a chihuahua/ terrier mix who will stay pretty small.

She's very sweet and loves to snuggle.

She'll be spayed, chipped and current on all vaccinations when she finds her forever family.

If you'd like to adopt Chili, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show all weekend with adoptable dogs.

