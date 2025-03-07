If you're looking for a loyal sidekick, look no further than Chili - she wants to be your pick.

She truly is a "lap dog", she's only a few weeks old.

She's a chihuahua/ terrier mix who will stay pretty small.

She's very sweet and loves to snuggle.

She'll be spayed, chipped and current on all vaccinations when she finds her forever family.

If you'd like to adopt Chili, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show all weekend with adoptable dogs.