If you're looking for a new job, or a change in careers, you're invited to a Virtual Career Fair that will feature 5,000 jobs!

Companies in Utah are hiring! To help match job seekers and employers together, Workforce Services is partnering with the Utah Association of Colleges to host a Virtual Career Fair on June 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lisa Duckworth, Program Manager, says if you can use a cell phone, you can take part in the fair.

The virtual fair has expanded this month to include these five pavilions:

General pavilion – All employers registered for the fair looking to hire job seekers with or without college degrees

College graduate pavilion – Businesses with job openings for both recent graduates and experienced alumni

Teleworking pavilion – Companies that offer employment with the flexibility of teleworking

Government jobs pavilion – State and local agencies with open positions

College and university pavilion – Representatives from each of the colleges and universities will be available to assist recent graduates and alumni in connecting with employers

The virtual format allows job seekers to easily explore occupations and connect with specific employers through live chat and webcast capabilities.

Approximately 250 employers will be in attendance, and there are over 5,000 positions available.

Whether you have a college degree or not, employers are ready to hire and help meet your career goals.

You will find job openings in health care, banking and finance, education, construction, IT, transportation, retail, hospitality, government, and other industries featured at the fair.

Full-time, part-time, and telework jobs are available.

To register and to find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.