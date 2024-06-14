If you're looking for a pup who's not shy with the cuddles, Tuko's the one for you!

Tuko is the perfect companion for anyone looking for a furry friend.

He's four-year-old chihiuahua, so he's outgrown his crazy puppy energy, but don't let that fool you – this guy's got plenty of energy for long walks and playtime!

But, he's also a couch potato who loves nothing more than a good snooze in the sun.

Tuko is an affectionate dog who loves to give kisses, so if you're looking for a pup who's not shy with the cuddles, he's the one for you!

He's also a very curious dog, so he'll always be up for adventure and trying new things. He's a smart cookie who learns quickly, so he'll be sure to pick up all the basics and more.

He's good with other dogs, kids, and adults, so everyone can enjoy his company.

If you'd like to adopt Tuko, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.