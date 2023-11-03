If you're looking for a puppy who won't get much bigger, Charlie's your guy!

Meet Charlie - our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's still a pup - only about ten months old, and is a chihuahua mix, so he'll stay about the size he is.

His mom had Charlie's litter when she was with Hearts4Paws, so they know she's a chihuahua, but they think the dad may be a Yorkie, because Charlie has longer hair.

Charlie is a very sweet dog who loves to cuddle and give kisses and loves to play with his squeaky toys and with his pup siblings.

He loves to go for walks and run around but is also perfectly content just hanging out on the couch with you too.

He's good with other dogs and kids and is working on his house training (he's mostly trained).

He's also crate trained. His adoption fee is $400 and he's neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Charlie and other available dogs will be at an adoption event at Petsmart, 3101 E. 3300 S. in Canyon Rim on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1-4pm.

You can learn more at hearts4paws.org.