If you're looking for "Endless Love", Lionel & Richie are your guys!

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week - Lionel & Richie who are brothers looking for their forever homes.

They are wirehaired dachshunds and about a year-and-a-half old. They don't have to be adopted together (but we think the brothers would love to stay together).

They both do have to be in a home with another dog.

They are sweet boys who have been neutered, chipped and are current on all of their vaccinations.

They are $300 each, or there may be a deal if you can adopt them together!

If you'd like to meet them, fill out an application at hearts4paw.org.