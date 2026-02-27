Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

If you're looking for "Endless Love", Lionel & Richie are your guys!

Let's Find Lionel & Richie a Home!
These brothers are our pets of the week.
Let's Find Lionel and Richie a Home!
Posted

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week - Lionel & Richie who are brothers looking for their forever homes.

They are wirehaired dachshunds and about a year-and-a-half old. They don't have to be adopted together (but we think the brothers would love to stay together).

They both do have to be in a home with another dog.

They are sweet boys who have been neutered, chipped and are current on all of their vaccinations.

They are $300 each, or there may be a deal if you can adopt them together!

If you'd like to meet them, fill out an application at hearts4paw.org.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE