If you're looking for luxury wedding ring without the high price, this is the store for you!

Moissy Fine Jewelry was first opened in 2018 when owner Colleen Montague ran across moissanite rings when she was looking to upgrade her own wedding ring.

Moissanite is a natural gemstone originally discovered in Arizona and is very rare in nature.

Now moissanite on the market is lab-created, ensuring ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility.

And, as Morgan Saxton found out, it has more sparkle and is more vibrant than a diamond. This makes moissanite an eye-catching choice for those who love their jewelry to stand out.

But the biggest thing about it, is that it's AFFORDABLE!

Colleen explains that it can be up to 80 percent less than the cost of a comparable nature diamond, meaning you can have bigger, clearer stones for less!

Moissy Fine Jewelry has just opened in the heart of Salt Lake City at 1868 South 300 West.

Colleen invites you to come in and browse through the 200 plus pieces in store that are ready made for you to take home today.

They will also customize a ring for you!

Or, if you order online, and use code "theplace", Moissy will give you 10 percent off your purchase.

They also have a promotion going on for their "everyday earrings", which can be worn with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to an evening gown. You can get the earrings for just $299, and they normally retail for $799.

For more information please visit: Moissyfj.com.

