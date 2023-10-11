If you're looking into Medicare, this is an important time of year

Medicare can be extremely confusing. But, Christian Brindle Insurance Services (CBIS) can help you find the best available option to fit your needs.

Christian joined us to tell us more about his company. He says, "Our mission is to make a complicated and intimidating subject in Medicare easy and simple."

He says the Medicare Annual Election Period or AEP for short is going on from October 15, 2023 to December 7, 2023.

That's when most people on Medicare will experience their plans changing for the new year. It's also the time of year when people can change their plans if they aren't happy with them.

This could be the only time of year you can make changes! CBIS can help you decide what plan is best for you.

Medicare health plans are what they specialize in.

They are an agency in Sandy, Utah that works with multiple insurance companies to help their clients make sure they are on the bets plan for them.

To learn more visit christianbrindleinsuranceservices.com.

