If you're searching for more purpose in your life, this simple, 3-step exercise could help

If you're searching for more purpose in your life, this simple 3-step exercise by a USA Today Bestselling Author and Top 10 Podcaster may help you find direction.

We talked with Mick Hunt about his exercise that starts with your "why".

Mick says the first step is asking yourself what is important to you, what you want to do this year and what you want to achieve.

The second step is "why does your why matter?". Nick says you should look inward to discover your "because".

The third step is taking action to create your own standards and non-negotiables about making your why happen.

You can learn more at nickhuntofficial.com and be sure to follow him on social media to learn about an upcoming trip to Utah in May of 2026.