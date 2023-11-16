If you're struggling with symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats and mood swings, this is for you

If you're struggling with symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, mood swings, and more, hormone therapy might be able to help you fight back and reclaim your right to feel normal again.

Suzi Sands with Aviva Wo/Man joined us to tell us more about hormone replacement therapy.

She says a lot has been learned about it over the last decade and it's shifting everything that was once accepted as a "normal part of being a woman".

At Aviva, they will customize a wellness plan based on the unique needs of each individual.

They'll start with lab work because Suzi says learning about your health levels is key to starting any new diet plan, workout program, or just to start feeling normal again.

Aviva can help men with hormone levels too.

You can learn more by calling 801-500-0919 or visiting Avivawoman.com.