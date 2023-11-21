If you're traveling for Thanksgiving, here are some foodie findings at Salt Lake Int'l Airport

Each Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with new foodie findings.

This week he's spilling the tea on a spot for tea, and has quite a few ideas for Thanksgiving weekend travelers.

We start with AbouTea in South Salt Lake where Chase says you have to try these menu items:



Red Bean Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Boba

Fruit Teas

Then, for people heading in or out of Salt Lake International Airport, there are foodie findings for you too.

Chase says there are six new spots in Concourse A to try: Blue Iguana, Millcreek Coffee Roasters, Hugo Coffee Roasters, Red Rock Brewery, Vessel Kitchen, and Rockwell Ice Cream.

