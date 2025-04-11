If you're trying to eat lighter now that spring is here, we have recipes for you!

If you're trying to eat lighter now that spring is here, we have two recipes for you courtesy of The Vineyard Mom.

Leslie Dabney joined us from her home in Wine Country, California with recipes for Healthier Chicken Salad and Sheet Pan Salmon with Quinoa and Veggies.

Sheet Pan Salmon with Quinoa and Veggies

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

4 cups broccoli crowns, trimmed

2 cups small carrots, cleaned and peeled

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 salmon fillets (5 ounces each) or 1 large salmon filled

2 teaspoons sesame oil

3 scallions thinly chopped

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Whisk together the dressing mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and half the

chopped garlic and ginger.

In a bowl combine 1 cup quinoa and 2 cups water. On a rimmed baking sheet, add the quinoa and water. Add the other half of the chopped garlic and ginger. Place in the oven and cook for 12 minutes.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, add the broccoli and carrots and 1 tablespoon of the dressing mixture and extra virgin olive oil.

Add broccoli and carrot mixture and salmon to the quinoa after 12 minutes are up.

Spoon a tablespoon or 2 of the dressing over the salmon. Bake for another 8-11 minutes or until the salmon is opaque.

Add sesame oil and chopped scallions to the remainder of the dressing.

When the salmon is done, drizzle the remaining dressing over the salmon and serve with the quinoa and veggies.

Pair this meal with chardonnay!

Healthier Chicken Salad

3 cups cooked skinless chicken breast, chopped or shredded

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup red grapes, cut in half

4 green onions,chopped

⅓ cup sliced almonds

¼ cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

Dressing:

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

In a large mixing bowl, combine chicken, celery, red grapes, green onion, almonds and parsley.

In a separate bowl, mix together, Greek yogurt, dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Drizzle the dressing over the chicken mixture and mix well to combine. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

Serve in lettuce cups or on mixed greens.

Pair this with a nice Sauvignon blanc.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

