If you're up for a sometimes bumpy and bouncy adventure, this is for you!

Wasatch Excursions helps you see the backcountry in beautiful Heber Valley in all four seasons.

Right now, they're taking people out for an adventure of a lifetime with guided tours in off-road vehicles.

They have ATVs for single riders and UTVs for groups, including 2-seater and 4-seater side-by-sides. So you can mix and match depending on your group's size.

Braxton Knight, General Manager of Wasatch Excursions, told Big Budah that it's very safe on the guided tours, but you will have the full off-road experience.

"This is going to be bumpy and bouncy and cover a lot of country," he says. He adds it will get your adrenaline going!

When the snow starts flying, they'll transition into snowmobile tours.

Wasatch Excursions is usually booked one to two weeks out, so get your adventure scheduled now at wasatchexcursions.com.