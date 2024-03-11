If you're wanting to eat lighter this spring, here's a recipe for Shrimp Ceviche

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Shrimp Ceviche

Ingredients:

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 c. lime juice, juice of about 10 limes

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 bunch cilantro

4 serrano peppers, halved and seeded

1 jalapeno, halved and seeded

1 cucumber, diced

1 avocado, diced

1 Tbsp. Tajin seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/2 c. Clamato juice

Tortilla chips or tostadas for serving

Directions

1. Chop the shrimp into bite-size chunks. Set aside. Add the cilantro, serrano, and jalapeno to a blender along with the lemon juice. Pulse a few times until a paste is formed. Add more lime juice as necessary to mix everything together.

2. Put the shrimp in a bowl along with the blended mixture, the rest of the lime juice, the tomato, onion and cucumber. Allow the mixture to sit in the fridge 15-20 minutes. At this point the shrimp should be pink and opaque. If not, let it marinate a few more minutes.

3. Add in the avocado, tajin, salt, pepper, sugar, and clamato. Give it a good mix and taste to adjust the seasoning as you like. The ceviche is now ready to serve with some tortilla chips or on top of tostadas. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.