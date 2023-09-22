If you've been searching for a dog that doesn't shed - Keyo's your guy!

Meet our Pet of the Week - Keyo!

He's a lively 3-year-old terrier who has a very low-shedding coat, making him a great addition to any home.

Keyo is a sweet boy who loves to play and cuddle.

He is bursting with energy, making him a perfect companion for kids. In fact, he prefers to be around children. He's not yet as good with adults.

Keyo is kennel trained and loves to be in his own space.

If you're ready for a fun and affectionate boy — go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application to adopt Keyo.