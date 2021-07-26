If you've had back pain for six weeks or more, it's time to go to Salt Lake Orthopaedics Clinic

Diane Ferguson started having painful back problems in 2017. When she went to a surgeon she says she was given no options and no opportunities to get better.

So, she started looking around and found Dr. Kade Huntsman, a Spine Specialist at Salt Lake Orthopaedics Clinic at St. Mark's Hospital.

She says Dr. Huntsman told her what she needed to have done, which was surgery, and she improved!

After a 2020 fall, Diane went right back to Dr. Huntsman and he did fusions. Six months later, she's doing amazing and is pain free and living her best life... even going to the gym.

Dr. Huntsman says back pain is common, and it usually will go away on its own. However, if you have the pain for six weeks or more it's time to see a doctor.

He says spine surgery and fusions used to be very scary terms, but it's come a long way even in his lifetime.

Dr. Huntsman says many surgeries are minimally invasive and recovery is better, he even gets patients up and walking the same day as surgery.

