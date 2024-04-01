Watch Now
If you've never been in the audience for a sarod performance you're in for a treat

Master of the Sarod
Alam Khan is in town for a concert tonight! (4/1)
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 15:29:55-04

Alam Khan is a renowned sarod player who will perform an evening of North Indian classical (hindustani sangit) ragas in Utah.

Alam joined us in studio with more on the instrument and a song.

He explained that the sarod is a 25-string instrument with strings both for melodies, as well as sypathetic strings for resonating drones.

Alam's the son of legendary sarod player Ali Akbhar Khan and he teaches at the Ali Akbar College of Music and tours internationally.

He's in town for a performance on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:30pm at Vieve Gore Concert Hall at Westminster University.

You can get your tickets here.

