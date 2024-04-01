If you've never been in the audience for a sarod performance you're in for a treat

Alam Khan is a renowned sarod player who will perform an evening of North Indian classical (hindustani sangit) ragas in Utah.

Alam joined us in studio with more on the instrument and a song.

He explained that the sarod is a 25-string instrument with strings both for melodies, as well as sypathetic strings for resonating drones.

Alam's the son of legendary sarod player Ali Akbhar Khan and he teaches at the Ali Akbar College of Music and tours internationally.

He's in town for a performance on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:30pm at Vieve Gore Concert Hall at Westminster University.

