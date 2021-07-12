If you've never tried a chicken burger, this recipe could get you hooked for good

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

BBQ Chicken Burgers

Ingredients



1 lb. ground chicken

1 egg

¼ c. panko bread crumbs

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

¼ c. bbq sauce + more for serving

½ c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 c. prepared cole slaw

4 buns, toasted

Directions

1. Heat grill over med-high heat. Brush the grill grates with canola oil to help prevent the burgers from sticking. In a mixing bowl, combine the egg, bread crumbs, garlic powder, salt, pepper, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese.

2. Once combined add the ground chicken and mix just until combined. Divide into 4 portions and make each portion into patties. Press your thumb into the center of each patty to help them stay flat as they cook.

3. Place on the grill and cook 5 minutes. Flip and cook another 5 minutes or until the center of the patties reach 160. As they cook on the second side, brush with a little more bbq sauce. When they are done, remove from the grill, tent with some foil and rest 5 minutes.

4. Toast the buns and add a little prepared cole slaw on the bottom bun. Add the chicken patty and add the top bun. Serve and enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.