If you've procrastinated planting your garden, it's not too late, at least for perennials.

Sophy Kohler, owner of Park City Gardens, joined us in studio with what to plant for mid-summer blooms.

Even in a drought year, you can have a garden with water-wise plants.

And, be sure to pay attention if the plants you're planting love the sun or the shade. That is going to make a big difference in their survival and their ability to come back year after year.

