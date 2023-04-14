IFA Country Stores are celebrating 100 years in business

In 1923, IFA was formed as the Utah Poultry Producers Co-op Association in Gunnison Utah.

It started as a marketing cooperative for surplus eggs in the region to improve the economy in local communities.

The cooperative grew based on Milk White brand eggs being sold coast to coast.

In 1961, the co-op name changed to Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA), and began selling more feed, seed, fertilizers, and an ever-expanding inventory of farm supplies to help all customers grow.

For the past 100 years, IFA has evolved at key moments to enable the growth, stability and empowerment of co-op members and their local communities.

IFA is inviting you to an Anniversary event at all IFA Country Stores on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

There will be free hot dogs between 11am and 2pm at each store as well as fun activities and product demos and samples.

You can also take part in giveaways in store and online.

Learn more about the anniversary event and IFA's history in the Intermountain West at IFACountryStores.com.