IFA loves animals and giving back

IFA Country Stores is partnering with leading brands such as Purina, Hill's Science Diet, and Victor to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.

You can help them with their "Feeding Furriends" food drive by buying pet food.

Here's how you can help:



Between November 4-16, 2024, pickup any 40-50 pounds bag of livestock feed or pet food at an IFA Country Store to donate.

You can also add a $1 or more to any in-store purchase for a donation.

And, tell your friends and family to participate too!

For every 10 bags sold, IFA will donate one bag of food to a shelter or rescue.

For more information please visit info.ifa.coop/animalfooddrive.

IFA Country Stores carry locally-milled livestock feed, and quality pet food and supplies.

You can find more closest store at ifa.coop.

