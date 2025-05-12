I'll Be Dipped brings custom dipped ice cream bars directly to your party or event!

I'll Be Dipped brings custom dipped ice cream bars directly to their customers. Each bar is dipped by hand!

They offer a selection of signature bars, or you can build your own with any combination of dips, toppings and drizzle.

The menu changes regularly to feature seasonal flavors, creative creations, and customer favorites.

The company is veteran-owned and family-operated right here in Ogden, Utah.

And, they will bring their treats to as many Utah communities and events as possible.

You can learn more by visiting their Instagram @ill_be_dipped.