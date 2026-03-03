Image Reborn Foundation has the 4th annual Body & Breast Cancer Conference coming up

This will be the fourth year that Image Reborn Foundation has offered a Body & Breast Cancer Conference to educate, discuss, and heal through changes in the body related to breast cancer.

This conference is open to anyone diagnosed with breast cancer or any gynecological cancer, as well as providers in the breast cancer realm, doctors, and partners or loved ones supporting someone through diagnosis, treatment, or survivorship.

Through the conference, they hope to bridge the gap between medical care teams and the life-saving treatments they provide and the survivors who rely on those treatments but face significant, lifetime physical and psychosocial effects as a result.

They are a small, Utah nonprofit that is run primarily by women and currently growing into a national organization.

The Conference is in person at the Blair Education Center, Park City Hopital, and via live stream, on March 14, 2026 from 9am-2pm.

You can find more information at ImageRebornFoundation.org.