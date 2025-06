"Imaginaria" is a festival for kids that features pirates, fairies, dinosaurs, sea creatures and more.

There's also a 250-foot obstacle course, a 150-foot Super Mega Slide, talking trees, and more than 25 hands-on crafts.

It's taking place now through August 23, 2025 at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

You can visit Monday through Saturday from 9am to 9pm.

Get your tickets now at Thanksgivingpoint.org.