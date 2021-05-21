Impress your guests at your Memorial Day BBQ with this recipe from Taqueria 27

Memorial Day is right around the corner and that means cookouts and BBQ's.
Chef Todd Gardiner from Taqueria 27 joined us with a recipe that's sure to impress your guests.
You can use this Balsamic Chimichurri on any grilled meat or vegetable.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 c. Balsamic vinegar
- 2.5 c. oil blend
- 3 oz. cilantro (stems OK)
- 3 oz. parsley (stems OK)
- 1 oz (2-3 cloves) garlic, fresh whole clove
- 1 oz. jalapeno, fresh, no stem
- 1 lime
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender, then blend until smooth. Don't go too long or this will turn brown. Place in a container and refrigerate up to one week.
For more information visit taqueria27.com