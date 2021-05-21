Watch
Impress your guests at your Memorial Day BBQ with this recipe from Taqueria 27

This sauce can go on meat, fish or veggies!
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 21, 2021
Memorial Day is right around the corner and that means cookouts and BBQ's.

Chef Todd Gardiner from Taqueria 27 joined us with a recipe that's sure to impress your guests.

You can use this Balsamic Chimichurri on any grilled meat or vegetable.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 c. Balsamic vinegar
  • 2.5 c. oil blend
  • 3 oz. cilantro (stems OK)
  • 3 oz. parsley (stems OK)
  • 1 oz (2-3 cloves) garlic, fresh whole clove
  • 1 oz. jalapeno, fresh, no stem
  • 1 lime
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender, then blend until smooth. Don't go too long or this will turn brown. Place in a container and refrigerate up to one week.

For more information visit taqueria27.com

