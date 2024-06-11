In 2014 two musicians released their song "Salt Lake City: A Love Story" at The State Room

Ten years ago, people at The State Room heard the song "Salt Lake City: A Love Story."

And, on Friday, June 14, 2024, the musicians behind the music are coming back to perform again at The State Room.

Charles Ellsworth and Vincent Draper were emerging as musicians, and self-titled "relatively green songwriters", but their love of the city and respect for the community combined to create the split LP.

The album is still loved, not only in Utah, but across the globe.

You can get tickets for the show here.