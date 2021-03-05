In 2020, Salt Lake City Mission put together 75,000 boxes of food. This month alone, they'll be handing out 10,000 boxes!

Menu

Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:33:02-05

Easter is right around the corner and a lot of us want to watch out for people in need.

That's something that Salt Lake City Mission does 365 days a year.

We talked to Pastor Joe Vazquez who says right now a big need is food.

Last year the mission distributed 75,000 food boxes.

This month alone, they plan to collect food for 10,000 boxes to give away leading up to Easter weekend.

Each Friday in March people can come get meals and food.

And there will also be extra special boxes for Easter.

As Pastor Joe says it's like their pantry is "on steroids".

But Salt Lake City Mission can't do it alone. They rely on monetary donations and volunteers.

You can go to their website and print out a form for a brown bag to buy food. You can also donate right there. Or, you could volunteer to help hand out the food boxes.

For more information call 801-355-6310 or visit saltlakecitymission.org.

