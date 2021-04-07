In a hurry? You only need 5 minutes to do your makeup with these tips from a beauty influencer

When you're in a hurry, you only need five minutes to put on your makeup.

That's right! We talked with Beauty Influencer Quintin Croft for her tips.

She says always start with a primer, but when you're rushed, use a priming spray that you can mist your whole face at once.

Then, instead of foundation, use some concealer. It will cover blemishes and brighten your face.

Then, for eyeshadow, blush and bronzer, she has a palette that works for all three!

Of course, Quintin says mascara is a MUST! Mascara will open up your eye. She recommends her clear primer first.

Always finish off with a great lip! Whether you choose a gloss or a matt liquid lipstick, it will give you a put-together look.

