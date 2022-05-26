"In a matter of seconds our whole life changed." A Utah mom has a message for drivers.

Jordin Petersen Seamons, her husband Devin and daughter Lyla were on their way to see the lights on Temple Square in Salt Lake City in December 2018 when a drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit them head-on.

Devin died at the scene. Jordin and little Lyla survived and now share their story as part of the Zero Fatalities message. Jordin says, "In a matter of seconds our whole life changed."

Memorial Day is the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days, the time period until Labor Day where road fatalities tend to be the highest.

Seamons says, "The next time you get behind the wheel I beg you to think about the social contract you're entering. Think about the hundreds of lives that are at stake if you choose to selfishly drive tired or in any way impaired."

Zero Fatalities needs everyone to make smart choices behind the wheel. That includes buckling up every single time, being focused on the task at hand (driving only) and never getting behind the wheel drowsy or in any other way impaired.

You can learn more by going to zerofatalities.com.

