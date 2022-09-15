Watch Now
In just 10 minutes you could be on your way to an improved love life

Fix E.D. with Wave Therapy
If you're struggling with E.D. you need to hear the science behind Wave Therapy to treat it.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 15:54:24-04

Wave Therapy at Wasatch Medical Clinic could have you back to normal in the bedroom in just two or three weeks.

The treatments are painless, and don't involve injections, surgery or even pills.

Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says a device is placed directly on the skin, and pressure waves work to regrow blood vessels.

That means blood flow to that area of the body.

The treatments only take about 10 minutes a session and there's no down time afterward.

Broadhead says there are almost 60 studies on this Wave Therapy to treat E.D. You can read more on the science page of their website.

And, if you want more information, you can call 801-901-8000 right now. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a FREE doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for FREE.

You can learn more at wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

