In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, Wellnest is offering grants for IVF

Wellnest Fertility opened in February, 2025 in South Ogden and is a full-service, state-of-the-art fertility clinic.

It's led by nationally renowned fertility experts and features a high-tech lab on site.

Services include egg freezing, IVF, IUI, diagnostics, and artificial insemination.

Dr. Heather West, CEO of Wellnest, says, "We offer complete, wraparound services to support people on their fertility journey, which improves outcomes: meditation, yoga, nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and mental health."

Ogden is their first location, and they plan to open additional clinics across the country with a mission to make fertility care more affordable and accessible.

In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, which is April 20-26, 2025, Wellnest is offering $2,000 grants for up to 25 patients whose insurance doesn't cover IVF.

Click here to complete a simple registration form by April 30 if you'd like to apply.

For more information, please visit: wellnestfertililty.com.