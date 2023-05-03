Watch Now
In the market for a new RV? Find one at a discounted price at the Utah RV Event

Utah RV Liquidation Event
There are so many RVs, Toy Haulers, and more at the Utah RV Liquidation Event going on now.
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 16:15:29-04

If you've ever dreamed of buying an RV - you'll want to hear about the Utah RV Event.

Morgan was at the Provo Town Centre parking lot for the Utah RV Liquidation Event.

RV manufacturers have sent millions of dollars in excess inventory that must be sold.

More than 40 different brands will be on display and are priced to sell.

You'll find toy haulers, travel trailers, expandable trailers, motorhomes, folding trailers, tear drops, truck campers and more.

The event is being hosted by Parris RV from 10am to dusk on Wednesday, May 3, Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 6, 2023.

You can find out more information at UtahRVEvent.com.

