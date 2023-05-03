In the market for a new RV? Find one at a discounted price at the Utah RV Event

If you've ever dreamed of buying an RV - you'll want to hear about the Utah RV Event.

Morgan was at the Provo Town Centre parking lot for the Utah RV Liquidation Event.

RV manufacturers have sent millions of dollars in excess inventory that must be sold.

More than 40 different brands will be on display and are priced to sell.

You'll find toy haulers, travel trailers, expandable trailers, motorhomes, folding trailers, tear drops, truck campers and more.

The event is being hosted by Parris RV from 10am to dusk on Wednesday, May 3, Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 6, 2023.

You can find out more information at UtahRVEvent.com.