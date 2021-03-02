In the mood for comfort food? These dishes are delicious and filling too.

This week's #TakeoutTuesday is all about delicious dishes that are filling too.
We talked to Chase from Salt Lake Foodie to give us some of his best comfort food recommendations.
Fat Boy Phillies - Murray and Salt Lake City
Philly Steak - Whiz Cheese, Peppers, Mushrooms
Meatball Sub - Provolone Cheese, Marina sauce, Parm cheese
Philly Burger - 1/2 patty, Cheese, Peppers, Mushrooms
The Pasta Box - Food Truck
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Carbonara
Gnocchi and Pesto
