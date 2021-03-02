Menu

Watch
The Place

Actions

In the mood for comfort food? These dishes are delicious and filling too.

items.[0].videoTitle
#TakeoutTuesday: Delicious and filling dishes
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 20:32:18-05

This week's #TakeoutTuesday is all about delicious dishes that are filling too.

We talked to Chase from Salt Lake Foodie to give us some of his best comfort food recommendations.

Fat Boy Phillies - Murray and Salt Lake City
Philly Steak - Whiz Cheese, Peppers, Mushrooms
Meatball Sub - Provolone Cheese, Marina sauce, Parm cheese
Philly Burger - 1/2 patty, Cheese, Peppers, Mushrooms

The Pasta Box - Food Truck
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Carbonara
Gnocchi and Pesto

For more of Chase's foodie findings please visit Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere