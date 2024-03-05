Watch Now
The Place

Actions

In this week's foodie findings, we learn about 2 new spots just opened!

Tasty Tuesday
New restaurants are popping up all across the valley, and SLC Foodie is trying them out! So you could say these two are "tried and true".
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 15:42:55-05

So many new restaurants are popping up around the Salt Lake Valley, and Salt Lake Foodie is trying them out, so you could say these two are "tried and true".

Tea & Brown - Taylorsville
Matcha Brownie Teaccino – Brew tea real time at designated temperature and designated time
Mango Pomelo Frappe - fruit purée are imported from Taiwan
Brown Sugar Bubble Milk – hand shaken
King of the Tea

98K Fried Chicken & Sandwiches – So. Salt Lake City
Crispy Fried Chicken – Whole
Pineapple Chicken Burger
8pcs Fried Chicken Bucket

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere