In this week's Journeys with Jenny she takes her Nissan Frontier to meet a polar bear

In this week's Journeys with Jenny she takes her Nissan Frontier to meet one of Utah's Hogle Zoo's newest residents, Neva, a 520-pound polar bear.

Neva is five years old and was transferred to Utah from the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore after being born and raised there to help repopulate the polar bear population.

Hogle Zoo keepers say they hope she'll eventually mate with their 1,200 pound male polar bear, Nikita.

If Neva and Nikita do produce an offspring, it will help global efforts to keep polar bears alive for generations to come. They are now considered endangered.

But in the meantime, zoo keepers want Neva to adjust to her new environment at the Rocky Shores exhibit area.

Neva also enjoys eating peanuts, her favorite snack, and belly flopping into the salt water pool.

Because polar bears thrive in cold environments, Neva should feel at home in Utah, where visitors can see her in action—through the glass

