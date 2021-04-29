In two or three weeks time, you could be back to normal in the bedroom and throw those pills away for good!

Two to three weeks from now you could be completely back to normal in the bedroom, and throw your pills away!

That's what we talked to Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical Clinic about.

He says erectile dysfunction or E.D. affects so many people, and not only men. Rinehart says the problem also affects women and relationships too.

But Wasatch Medical uses the two most advanced forms of acoustic wave therapy to treat E.D. and they are non-invasive and usually only take a few treatments to work.

Go to the Science Page of their website to learn about all of the studies that have been done.

And for our viewers, call 801-901-8000 right now because Wasatch Medical Clinic has a special offer.

You'll get a FREE assessment, exam, and blood flow ultrasound. Plus, for a limited time only you'll also get $300 off your treatment!

Visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com for more information.