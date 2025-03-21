Indulge in the flavors of Beef Banh Mi Sandwiches from Chef Jeff

Beef Banh Mi Sandwiches

Ingredients -

For the Pickled Vegetables:

2 lg. carrots grated

1 jicama, peeled and grated

1 cucumber, sliced into 1/8” rounds

1 tsp. kosher salt

2/3 c. water

1/3 c. sugar

1/3 c. white vinegar

For the Beef:

1-2 lbs. flat iron steak, sliced into strips

¼ c. sugar

1 small shallot, minced

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tbsp. oil

1 tbsp. Maggi seasoning

To Assemble:

4 hoagie rolls

Kewpie mayo as needed

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

Cilantro leaves to garnish

Directions

1. Make the pickles by adding the water, sugar, and vinegar to a pot over medium heat. Stir until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Pour the mixture over the vegetables in a bowl or zipper bag. Cover and place in the fridge at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.

2. Marinate the meat by adding the beef and the marinade ingredients to a bowl or zipper bag. Mix thoroughly. Cover or seal and place in the fridge at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.

3. Heat your grill or a skillet over medium high heat. Cook the meat 1-2 minutes per side or longer if you prefer more well done meat. Prepare to make the sandwiches by first toasting the rolls.

4. Drizzle some mayo on the buns followed by layering on the meat. Top that with the pickled veggies. Garnish with jalapeno and cilantro. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.