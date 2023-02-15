Inspire InUtah: Local woman opens boutique shop in Layton

From kitchen to living room (even bedroom) decor find it all Pink and Pine Home.

This boutique shop is located right off I-15 in Layton.

Tonia Jardine is the owner of the store.

She offers seasonal gifts including decorations, wrapping, fragrances and candy!

'This PLACE' is spotlight Tonia for Inspire InUtah for her work in the community.

Inspire InUtah is an initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

Her store has everything you need to host your next dinner party or decorate a baby nursey. She's carefully picks every piece to display in her store.

Visit or shop online today!