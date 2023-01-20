Instagram Reels and how to make money!

If you're not taking advantage of Instagram Reels bonuses you need to!

How does it works is you get paid based on the views your reels get and it's a great way to make some extra money.

Stephanie Chace Bass is a mom of two, professional ice skater, and can now add comedian to her list based on her hilarious Instagram Reels.

Steph joined our host Jenny Hardman to talk about tips and ways to make reels that will go viral!

You can follow Stephanie on Instagram for reels inspiration, ice skating tips, and lots of fun videos with her husband, Scott and two sons.