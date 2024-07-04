Instead of having a plain old "dog", how about spicing things up with a Mexican Hot Dog?

Salsa Queen can help you bring the heat to your 4th of July barbecue!

She joined us in the kitchen with how to turn regular "dogs" into a spicy treat!

For Mexican Hot Dogs, you can make them the traditional way, in a bun... or by using lettuce leaves as your bun.

Then comes the fun part. Instead of ketchup and mustard, mix and match her sauces and salsas to spice things up.

Salsa Queen recommends Red Chili Sauce if you like the spice a lot! Same goes for her Creamy Jalapeno Sauce.

But, you can also get cheesy with her Queso Chipotle.

The Mango Pineapple Salsa is perfect for those who like sweet & spicy.

And, of course you never go wrong with Tomatillo.

Of course be sure to add Salsa Queen's Pico de Gallo and shredded cheese on top.

To learn more visit salsaqueen.com.