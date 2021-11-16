Instead of pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, how about pumpkin cheesecake?

Raised in a small town in Germany called Klinding, Petra Vigil knows a thing or two about authentic German pastries.

From fruit strudels to struselkuchen cake, or coconut triangles to marzipan stollen, Petra offers anything your sweet tooth may desire at her Petra's Backstubachen.

Petra makes her famous German cheesecakes in raspberry, mandarin orange, and even chocolate.

But, she joined us with a Thanksgiving twist on her cheesecake — pumpkin cheesecake.

You can get Petra's baked goods at the Holiday Market in Ogden on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. Click here for more information on that.

To learn more visit petrasbackstubchen.com