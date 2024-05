Instead of sending Mom flowers for Mother's Day, how about giving her a unique experience?

Flowers By You is having a workshop where moms can create their own flower arrangements or fresh floral fascinator.

Kathryn Blanken owns the Park City flower shop, where they often offer fun, creative and educational flower arranging workshops.

They have a DIY Floral Bar where you can make your bouquets.

You can learn more at flowersbyyou.net.