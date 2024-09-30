Watch Now
Instead of sugary snacks, here are some gut-friendly options for Halloween

Gut-Friendly Halloween Treats
Too much sugar can cause little tummies to ache, so here are some healthier options.
Halloween brings an overload of candy and sugar, but it’s possible to celebrate while still keeping gut health in check.

Emilie Davis is a holistic nutritionist who specializes in gut health health.

She joined us with gut-friendly Halloween treats that will still satisfy those sweet tooths.

Emilie takes a root cause approach to gut health, meaning she doesn't just address symptoms, she digs deeper to resolve the underlying issues that may be contributing to digestive discomfort and overall health challenges in kids.

You can learn more at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

