Intermountain Health is hosting BRA (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Event

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. That means women in the United States currently have a one in eight chance of receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

In the face of a breast cancer diagnosis, most patients' thoughts are a flurry of concerns about survival rates, treatments, appearance, and the overall impact on their day-to-day life, along with the impact on loved ones.

Unfortunately, studies have shown that only 19 percent of women understand that the timing of their treatment for breast cancer and the timing of their decision to undergo reconstruction greatly impacts their options and results.

Additionally, 7 in 10 women are not aware of their breast reconstruction options following a mastectomy.

It's a discussion that Dr. Christopher Shale, Intermountain Health plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has on a regular basis with patients.

"Breast cancer can be even more stressful because of the visible nature of the disease. Whether it is the prospect of temporarily losing hair from chemotherapy, or the loss of a portion or all of one or both breasts, these are often significant symbols of a woman's self-image," Dr. Shale said. "Whenever I see a cancer patient, I start with emphasizing the fact that the most important thing is dealing with the cancer, after that, I tell them, they have options when it comes to reconstruction and educate the patients so they can make the decision that is best for them."

Although there are many breast cancer patients who have no interest in reconstructive surgery, Dr. Shale said there are studies that show that for a significant percentage of women, having some sort of breast reconstruction is very beneficial to them emotionally.

"These conversations usually start with a general surgeon who performs the cancer surgery," said Dr. Shale. "But it's important to know the options even before the cancer removal surgery because there are often cases where the reconstruction can take place at the same time, that is why we work as a team at Intermountain Health."

Microsurgical Breast Reconstruction using a patient's own tissue is currently the gold standard for reconstruction.

Microvascular breast reconstruction uses the DIEP (deep inferior epigastric perforator) method to restore the breast using a patient's skin and fatty tissue. DIEP only takes the skin, fat, blood vessels, and sensory nerves.

"This living tissue reconstruction done at Intermountain Health facilities, leaves the muscle," said Dr. Shale. "With these DIEP flaps, abdominal wall complication rates drop down from around 20% when muscle is used to 5% or less. So, it is a huge winner with our patients."

Last year, Intermountain Health surgeons performed 573 breast reconstruction surgeries and 64 DIEP flap reconstructions.

Microvascular breast reconstruction is offered by plastic surgeons at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Intermountain McKay-Dee in Ogden, and Intermountain LDS in Salt Lake City.

Intermountain plastic surgeons also actively collaborate with the Intermountain Health Breast Tumor Board to ensure the safest and most effective care possible is taking place in a patient-centric and holistic manner.

There are other advances in breast reconstruction as well.

Lymphedema, often one of the most dreaded complications following cancer surgery, profoundly impacts the lives of many survivors. Characterized by swelling in a limb, this condition can be life-altering and persistent.

However, a promising new approach has emerged, offering hope for those at risk of developing lymphedema. This advanced technique addresses the intricate network of lymphatic vessels running alongside blood vessels, which are responsible for delivering nutrients, disease-fighting cells, and removing dead cells from the body.

"Unlike typical post-surgery swelling, which subsides within weeks, lymphedema persists, posing a significant concern for breast cancer survivors," said Nicolas Kim, MD, medical director for Intermountain Health plastic surgery. "This innovative technique uses microsurgical techniques and equipment to reroute the lymphatic system, bypassing damaged nodes and connecting lymphatic channels directly into the veins, preventing lymphedema altogether."

Another relatively new surgical technique, known as Resensation, is making waves in the field of breast reconstruction for breast cancer survivors. Designed to restore nipple sensation, this advanced procedure utilizes a donated nerve graft from a human source.

During the Resensation procedure, a skilled plastic surgeon meticulously grafts the donated nerve to the nerve that supplies the nipple. This innovative approach aims to restore the sensation that many women lose following a mastectomy, significantly improving their quality of life.

"Lymphedema surgery as well as Resensation surgery, represent a beacon of hope, promising improved quality of life and enhanced recovery for our cancer survivors," said Dr. Kim.

To recognize and celebrate survivors of breast cancer who have undergone breast reconstruction, Intermountain Health is hosting a BRA Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day Event.

Saturday, October 12, 2024, 6:30 – 9 pm

The Leonardo Museum

209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

Intermountain Health's free community BRA Day event is designed for breast cancer patients, cancer survivors, and family members to meet other survivors and join with caregivers to learn more about advances in breast reconstruction surgery and new medical and surgical options following cancer treatment.

The free BRA event will include music, raffle prizes, refreshments, and a bra decorating contest – celebrating recovery from breast cancer.

"We get to celebrate our survivors, talk about treatment options, education, and give the public a chance to get to know the whole Intermountain Health team of caregivers," said Dr. Shale. "We look forward to this event every year."

